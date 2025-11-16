JPMorgan Forecasts Bitcoin Bottom, Anticipates $28.3 Trillion Challenge To Gold By 2026

Analysts at JPMorgan have pinpointed the lowest point of the ongoing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price fall and also projected a substantial challenge to gold’s market capitalization by 2026.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s price experienced a steep decline to slightly above $94,000 per Bitcoin this week from a peak of $126,000 in October.

Nonetheless, analysts at the JPMorgan have determined the Bitcoin price floor, asserting that a $94,000 production cost suggests a very limited downside to the current Bitcoin price.

In addition, a team of JPMorgan analysts, headed by managing director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, restated a 2026 Bitcoin price forecast that could witness Bitcoin posing a challenge to gold’s $28.3 trillion market cap, reports the Forbes.

They highlighted that the Bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio has trended downwards, indicating a potential Bitcoin price of nearly $170,000 in 2026.

This year, gold has soared to a market cap of $28.3 trillion, significantly outperforming Bitcoin’s $1.9 trillion. However, JPMorgan analysts are of the view that this signifies a considerable upside for Bitcoin in the coming 6-12 months.

Despite the recent fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price, several Bitcoin and crypto market observers continue to hold a positive outlook.

As per the outlet, Zhong Yang Chan, the head of research at CoinGecko, cited encouraging factors such as the expansion of Bitcoin and ETFs, crypto treasury companies, adoption of stablecoins, and Wall Street’s drive towards asset tokenization as bolstering the Bitcoin price.

Why It Matters: The prediction from JPMorgan analysts comes at a time when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly being recognized as legitimate forms of investment. The potential challenge to gold’s market cap underscores the growing acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

With the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, the predicted price surge could significantly impact the global financial landscape.

