Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000

Robert Kiyosaki anticipates a substantial increase in Bitcoin‘s (CRYPTO: BTC) value, setting a target of $250,000, despite cautioning about a potential “massive crash.”

In a post on X, Kiyosaki shared his investment goals for 2026, which include $27,000 for gold, $250,000 for Bitcoin, $100 for silver, and $60 for Ethereum.

His Ethereum forecast raised eyebrows, as the digital currency hasn’t seen double-digit values in a long time, sparking speculation that Kiyosaki might have intended to say $6,000 or $60,000.

Kiyosaki, a gold investor since 1971 when Nixon eliminated the dollar's gold backing, sees Bitcoin as the digital equivalent of gold and Ethereum as the driving force of the new financial network. In the post, he argues these assets follow what he calls the laws of money, not political cycles.

The author criticizes the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve for breaching these laws by creating “fake dollars” to finance government expenditure.

Despite market crashes, Kiyosaki continues to amass gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, stating that true wealth is accumulated during periods of fear, not during times of euphoria.

According to Kiyosaki, the impending downturn will not obliterate the market but will expose those who possess money that cannot be printed.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s predictions come at a time when cryptocurrencies are under intense scrutiny, with fluctuating prices and regulatory concerns. His views on Bitcoin and Ethereum underscore the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate investment asset.

However, his warnings about a “massive crash” reflect the inherent risks and volatility associated with these digital assets.

His investment strategy of accumulating wealth during fear periods could serve as a guide for investors navigating the unpredictable cryptocurrency market.

