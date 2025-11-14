Eric Trump Defends Bitcoin: No Asset Matches Its History, 'Every Cycle Has Drawdowns'

Eric Trump once more doubled down on his bullish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , arguing that its long-term performance eclipses every major asset class despite short-term volatility.

What Happened: In a live Bloomberg appearance on Friday, Trump noted Bitcoin is up 180% in two years and has been the best-performing asset of the past decade.

"I run one of the great real estate portfolios anywhere in the world. Cryptocurrency is absolutely on fire… it's taking on the whole world," he said.

Trump argued that short-term comparisons miss the bigger picture: Bitcoin has historically averaged ~70% annual returns, far outpacing stocks, gold, and real estate.

Volatility, he added, is simply part of the asset's nature, and the reason BTC continues to outperform traditional markets despite periodic drawdowns.

Why It Matters: Eric Trump pointed to Nvidia, down 4% recently, as proof that even the strongest assets retrace. But, he emphasized, "nothing has compared to what Bitcoin has."

In a Fox Business segment, he also highlighted Bitcoin's efficiency, noting you can move funds globally, even on a Sunday night, for virtually no cost, unlike traditional banking.

Meanwhile, analyst Rekt Capital warned that Bitcoin has historically formed lower-low clusters around the 50-week EMA during bull markets.

The deeper we move into the cycle, the less likely that pattern is to repeat—making a weekly close back above the 50-week EMA critical for maintaining bullish momentum.

