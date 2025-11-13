Eric Trump Lauds Bitcoin: 'Send $500 Million On A Sunday Night, Virtually No Fees'

Eric Trump has doubled down on his pro-crypto stance, promoting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a fix for inefficiencies in traditional finance and calling it "digital gold" and "one of the greatest stores of value ever."

What Happened: Speaking on Fox Business on Thurdday, Eric Trump blasted the traditional banking system for being "outdated and slow," citing how wire transfers stop after 5 p.m. on Fridays and mortgage approvals take months.

He contrasted this with Bitcoin's ability to enable instant, low-cost global transfers, saying: "When you can transfer $500 million in Bitcoin from an iPhone to an iPhone at 11 o'clock on a Sunday night for practically no fees, that scares big financial institutions."

Trump argued that cryptocurrency will replace legacy systems, unlocking speed, transparency, and global accessibility.

Why It Matters: According to Santiment, trader sentiment across major cryptocurrencies is cooling — a typically bullish sign for contrarians:

Bitcoin: Neutral, evenly split between bulls and bears.

Ethereum: Slightly bullish, but enthusiasm fading.

XRP: Heavily bearish, marking one of 2025's most fearful phases.

Historically, such fear precedes accumulation phases when smart money re-enters the market.

In a September interview, Eric Trump also claimed the crypto industry is advancing faster than the early internet, predicting Bitcoin could hit $1 million, and calling Q4 "unbelievable for a host of reasons."

Despite optimism, Bitcoin has recently slipped below $100,000, as markets digest the end of the U.S. government shutdown.

