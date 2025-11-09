Weekend Round-Up: Eric Trump's Bitcoin Endorsement, Crypto Market Fluctuations And Cathie Wood's Revised BTC Target

The past week in the world of cryptocurrency was nothing short of eventful. From Eric Trump’s endorsement of Bitcoin to the fluctuating market trends, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines.

Eric Trump Advocates For Bitcoin

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, expressed his strong support for Bitcoin in a recent interview. He highlighted the cryptocurrency’s potential to disrupt traditional financial institutions, citing its ability to facilitate large transactions with minimal fees. Trump’s comments underscore the growing tension between traditional finance and the emerging crypto economy.

Cryptocurrencies Reverse Gains Amid Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty

Leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, experienced a reversal in gains last week. Despite the downturn, JPMorgan analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s potential, predicting a possible rise to $170,000 within the next 6 to 12 months.

Robinhood CEO Considers Bitcoin For Corporate Treasury

Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, revealed that the company is considering including Bitcoin in its corporate treasury. Tenev emphasized the need for community alignment before making such a move, acknowledging the potential pros and cons.

Ethereum’s Price Crash Impacts Bitmine Immersion Technologies

Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. took a hit following a significant sell-off in the cryptocurrency market. The company’s valuation, closely tied to its substantial Ethereum holdings, was directly impacted by the sharp decline in Ethereum’s price.

Cathie Wood Revises Bitcoin Target

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood revised her long-term bullish outlook on Bitcoin, reducing the target from $1.5 million by 2030 to $1.2 million. Wood attributed the revision to the rapid rise of stablecoins, which are increasingly fulfilling the transactional role initially expected of Bitcoin.

