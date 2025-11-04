Ethereum's Price Crash Sinks Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX:BMNR) shares are plummeting on Tuesday afternoon, dragged down by a marked sell-off across the cryptocurrency market. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sharp decline in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a primary driver for BMNR’s fall, as the company’s valuation is directly tied to its massive crypto holdings.

The company, which recently announced it holds 2.8% of the total Ethereum supply, operates the world’s largest Ethereum treasury. This strategy, aimed at eventually acquiring 5% of all Ethereum, makes BMNR's valuation highly sensitive to the token’s market price.

Today, Ethereum fell 5.7%, continuing a two-day rout that has seen its price hit the lowest level since mid-June. As the value of its core asset (3.31 million ETH) erodes, investors are selling off BMNR stock late Tuesday.

The broader crypto crash, which saw Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dip below $101,000 and trigger over $1 billion in liquidations, has intensified the risk-off move away from crypto-exposed equities like Bitmine.

The drop in popular tech stocks like Palantir, which fell 9% Tuesday despite strong earnings, signals a broader risk-off sentiment. This market-wide profit-taking on high-growth assets is spilling over into speculative investments such as cryptocurrencies and related stocks such as BMNR.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, BMNR holds a top-tier Momentum score of 99.59.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were down 7.42% at $39.69 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

