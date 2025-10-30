XRP Drops 6% In 24 Hours: What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has slipped below key support levels despite strong ecosystem fundamentals, with traders viewing the move as a potential setup for an upcoming breakout.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.46 $148.2 billion +2.8% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $107,954.65 $2.15 trillion -1.2% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,803.93 $458.8 billion -1.2%

Trader Notes: EtherNasyonal pointed out that XRP's repeated resistance tests and consistent accumulation above support indicate the asset is preparing for a breakout.

Each retest weakens sellers as buyers absorb supply and gain momentum, potentially turning the resistance zone into a launchpad for an upward move.

He concluded, "The breakout is no longer a question of if, but when."

Statistics: According to Coinglass, total XRP liquidations reached $19.98 million, with $17.4 million in long positions closed as traders were forced out by a sudden price drop.

Open interest has remained above $4 billion since Oct. 25, reflecting strong trader engagement.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF reported $115.98 million in assets under management.

Community News: Crypto wallet provider Uphold announced plans to relaunch its U.S. debit card, allowing users to earn up to 6% in XRP rewards, a program paused since March 2023.

Additionally, customers who deposit a portion of their paycheck into Uphold accounts can earn an extra 4% in XRP rewards.

Meanwhile, NovaDiusWealth President Nate Geraci cited Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, who predicted that a spot XRP ETF could easily reach $1 billion in assets within months of launch, with inflows expected to surpass market expectations.

