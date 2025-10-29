XRP Soars 10% In A Week As New Report Highlights 14 Million XRP Burned

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is seeing strong growth across key metrics, according to a new report by analytics firm Messari.

What Happened: XRP ended Q3 as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, recording an all-time high market cap of $170.3 billion (+29% QoQ) and a price of $2.85 (+29% QoQ), the report stated.

Circulating supply rose 1.4%, while market cap jumped 392.6% year-over-year.

Transaction fees fell 24.5% QoQ to $513,900 and burned XRP dropped 43.6% to 174,200 XRP.

To date, around 14.2 million XRP has been burned, while 1 billion XRP continues to be released monthly from escrow.

Ripple's USD-pegged stablecoin RLUSD grew 34.7% QoQ to a market cap of $88.8 million, making it the XRPL's largest stablecoin.

Meanwhile, real-world asset (RWA) issuance surged, pushing the XRPL's RWA market cap to an all-time high of $364.2 million (+215% QoQ).

Why It Matters: Messari reported noted that there are currently seven pending U.S. spot XRP ETF applications, with SEC decisions expected between Oct. 18 and Nov. 14,.

XRP futures listed on Coinbase and CME satisfy the new six-month tracking requirement, fueling expectations for ETF approval by year-end.

Polymarket odds of an ETF approval in 2025 stand at 99%.

Globally, three Canadian XRP ETFs launched in June, and Hashdex introduced the first Brazilian XRP ETF in April.

Following Michael Saylor's Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) model, several companies have announced over $900 million in XRP acquisitions in the U.S., led by Trident Digital ($500 million) and Webus International ($300 million).

Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings reportedly holds over $10 billion in XRP, while Gumi and Vivopower have also made strategic purchases.

What's Next: Analyst Ali Martinez cautioned that XRP's TD Sequential indicator has again flashed a sell signal, after correctly predicting prior reversals, suggesting potential resistance near $2.80 in the short term.

