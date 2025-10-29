CRCL Down 2%, But Circle's USDC Outgrows USDT Under Trump-Backed GENIUS Act

Circle Internet Financial Ltd. (NYSE:CRCL) is down over 2% to $133 on Wednesday, but a recent report indicates Circle’s USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin has benefited from the GENIUS Act.
USDC Outpaces Tether Under Trump's Policy Shift
According to data compiled by Protos, the market capitalization of USDC jumped by 59% since Donald Trump took office, outpacing the 32.5% growth of Tether's USDT (CRYPTO: USDT).
In absolute terms, USDT’s market capitalization climbed from $138 billion to $183 billion, while USDC rose from $48 billion to $76 billion.
The GENIUS Act, introduced earlier in the term, aims to favor U.S.-regulated stablecoin issuers over offshore competitors like Tether.
Though not newly enacted, the policy's ongoing implementation has reinforced expectations that Circle could see long-term benefits.
Circle Gains Edge From Domestic Regulation
Circle's U.S. base gives it a compliance advantage after the new law curtailed offshore competition.
Tether, headquartered in El Salvador, announced plans to create a U.S. subsidiary under Bo Hines, Trump's former digital-asset adviser.
Meanwhile, Circle's major investor Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) stands to benefit from both higher USDC volumes and policy clarity.
Trump's regulatory backing reinforces the administration's pro-digital-asset stance following its earlier approval of U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs.
CRCL Technical Chart Hints At Pending Breakout
CRCL Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)
Circle's stock trades within a descending channel since June but shows compression near $134.
The equity is testing clustered exponential moving averages between $135 and $140.
A breakout above this zone would confirm bullish momentum and open a move toward the 200-day EMA near $154.80.
Above $157, the next technical projection targets $298, representing the measured move from the long-term channel breakout.
The RSI, now near 49, has recovered from oversold conditions, signaling potential upside if price holds above $140.
Support remains firm at $130–$134. Losing this area would keep CRCL inside its bearish channel, exposing $120 and possibly $100.
Why It Matters
Trump's GENIUS Act is more than just a stablecoin law.
It rewires the balance of power between offshore giants like Tether and U.S.-regulated Circle.
For the first time, a sitting U.S. administration has given one issuer a structural edge over another in a multi-trillion-dollar liquidity race.
This isn't only about USDC's 59% growth — it's about whether U.S. policy is quietly building a "digital dollar" through the private sector, with Circle as the chosen vehicle.
