Trump Coin Surges 35% In 1 Week: What Is Going On?

The Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) coin has jumped over 35% in a week after breaking above a long-term descending trendline. The move comes as optimism over a potential U.S.–China trade deal lifted sentiment across risk assets.

Trump Organization's $802M Crypto Boom Adds Momentum

A Reuters investigation estimated the Trump Organization earned $802 million from cryptocurrency ventures in the first half of 2025.

That figure dwarfs its $62 million from traditional businesses.

The bulk came from World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked digital-asset firm that distributes a stablecoin and revenue-sharing token.

Reuters said the Trump family earned about $463 million from token sales and $336 million from the Official Trump meme coin project.

The findings reinforced Trump's growing financial stake in the digital-asset space, adding a new catalyst for market interest in the token that bears his name.

Chart Structure Confirms Technical Breakout

TRUMP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

TRUMP's chart shows a decisive break above a descending trendline that capped rallies since April.

The token reclaimed its 20-day EMA at $6.64 and 50-day EMA at $7.17.

The 100-day EMA near $8.05 has also been regained, strengthening the bullish case.

Key resistance now sits at the 200-day EMA around $9.82.

A close above that level could open upside targets between $11.50 and $12.00.

The Supertrend indicator flipped positive near $5.84, confirming improving momentum.

Support has shifted to $7.00–$7.20, with deeper backing at $6.60.

Losing that zone would invalidate the breakout and expose $5.80.

Trade-Deal Optimism Boosts Broader Market

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expects a trade agreement with China "in the near future."

The statement triggered rallies in equities and digital-asset markets, with the TRUMP and MELANIA coins among the biggest movers.

Investors view both tokens as sentiment gauges for the administration's economic stance and trade positioning.

Retail inflows rose sharply following the comments, aligning with improving volume on exchanges.

Image: Shutterstock