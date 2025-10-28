Bitcoin, XRP Stay Range-Bound As Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip 2% Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Bitcoin is steady around the $114,000 level, supported by optimism over new ETF launches, increased whale activity, and growing institutional accumulation.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 117,644 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $306.66 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include Humanity Protocol, Zcash and OFFICIAL TRUMP.
Notable Developments:
- How This Bitcoin, Ethereum Whale Made $14M With A 100% Hit Rate
- Trump Media To Challenge Polymarket, Kalshi? DJT Stock Surges On Prediction Market Announcement
- PayPal Announces OpenAI Partnership: $80 Breakout Line Now In Play
- Solana’s First USStaking ETF Could Be ‘Huge’, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Saysv
- Metaplanet’s Announces $500M Bitcoin Buybacks: Can It Lift BTC Above $116,000?
- HBAR Token Rallies 8% Ahead Of Nasdaq ETF Debut — Anthony Scaramucci Describes It As The ‘Sound Of Inevitability’
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache compared Bitcoin's current setup to 2023 before its major rally, suggesting that sentiment is overly bearish and a wave of euphoria and higher prices could follow after the FOMC meeting.
IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin remains indecisive but sees potential for a bullish November, advising patience and allowing the market to determine direction.
Altcoin Sherpa said he plans to stay long on spot Bitcoin ahead of the FOMC, seeing little reason for a sharp drop unless something drastic occurs.
A dip to the $110,000–$111,000 range would be a strong buy-the-dip opportunity, closing the CME gap.
Crypto trader Jelle observed Bitcoin retesting the $116,000 level, maintaining a steady approach, waiting for either a higher low to go long or confirmation above resistance.
