October 28, 2025 3:51 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, XRP Stay Range-Bound As Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip 2% Ahead Of Fed Meeting

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is steady around the $114,000 level, supported by optimism over new ETF launches, increased whale activity, and growing institutional accumulation.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$113,966
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,052
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$196.15
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.63
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1978
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001018

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 117,644 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $306.66 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Humanity Protocol, Zcash and OFFICIAL TRUMP.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache compared Bitcoin's current setup to 2023 before its major rally, suggesting that sentiment is overly bearish and a wave of euphoria and higher prices could follow after the FOMC meeting.

IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin remains indecisive but sees potential for a bullish November, advising patience and allowing the market to determine direction.

Altcoin Sherpa said he plans to stay long on spot Bitcoin ahead of the FOMC, seeing little reason for a sharp drop unless something drastic occurs.

A dip to the $110,000–$111,000 range would be a strong buy-the-dip opportunity, closing the CME gap.

Crypto trader Jelle observed Bitcoin retesting the $116,000 level, maintaining a steady approach, waiting for either a higher low to go long or confirmation above resistance.

