How This Bitcoin, Ethereum Whale Made $14M With A 100% Hit Rate

An accurate crypto whale has doubled down on their Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) long positions, despite sitting on eight figures in profit.

What Happened: The trader, who has been consistently profitable since Oct. 14, initially opened positions of 1,683 BTC ($194 million) at 13x leverage and 40,305 ETH ($168 million) at 5x leverage.

As of Oct. 27, the trader also placed limit orders to add more BTC longs in the $114,206–$114,527 range.

Recently, they added to Bitcoin longs and opened a new 10x long position on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

The total active position now stands at $448.8 million, including $250.6 million in BTC, $196.3 million in ETH, and $1.9 million in SOL.

According to Lookonchain, 0xc2a3 has maintained a 100% success rate across multiple contract trades, with unrealized profits now exceeding $13.4 million, marking a 34.4% return on equity.

The aggressive capital rotation into top crypto assets could shape November's price action if momentum continues.

Why It Matters: The whale's Bitcoin long has an average entry of $110,680 and a liquidation level at $77,725, while their Ethereum position averages $3,929 with liquidation at $2,777.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez identified $111,160 as critical BTC support and $117,630 as resistance for further upside.

For Ethereum, trader Posty noted that $4,250 remains a key resistance zone to reclaim before aiming for $4,750, cautioning that the $4,075 retest signals traders should remain patient in current conditions.

Image: Shutterstock