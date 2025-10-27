Dogecoin,Doge,Group,Included,With,Cryptocurrency,Coin,Bitcoin,,Ethereum,Eth,
October 27, 2025 3:13 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds $115,000 As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Sentiment For Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is consolidating around the $115,000 level amid growing optimism over a Fed rate cut and strong institutional accumulation.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$115,432.62
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,216.49
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$201.87
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.68
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2049
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001058

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 125,394 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $426.98 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Virtuals Protocol and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's rejection after sweeping resistance highs leaves two bullish scenarios: a higher low near $112,000 or reclaiming $116,000 as support. Until then, he advises caution on short-term bullishness.

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin remains range-bound, with its first sweep of local highs since Oct.10. A confirmed bullish reversal, he said, needs a break and hold above $116,000.

KillaXBT expects a "classic trap" setup, catching late longs early in the week, flushing shorts midweek, then triggering stops with a squeeze above the highs.

Castillo Trading reminded traders that fear often peaks at discount levels, the same zones ideal for accumulation. Many wanted a pullback at $125,000 but turned bearish once it arrived. "Plan the trade and trade the plan," he emphasized.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$115222.650.59%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2048-0.48%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4212.341.27%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000110.09%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$201.270.60%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.691.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved