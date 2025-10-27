Bitcoin Holds $115,000 As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Sentiment For Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin is consolidating around the $115,000 level amid growing optimism over a Fed rate cut and strong institutional accumulation.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $115,432.62 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,216.49 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $201.87 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.68 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2049 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001058

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 125,394 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $426.98 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Virtuals Protocol and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's rejection after sweeping resistance highs leaves two bullish scenarios: a higher low near $112,000 or reclaiming $116,000 as support. Until then, he advises caution on short-term bullishness.

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin remains range-bound, with its first sweep of local highs since Oct.10. A confirmed bullish reversal, he said, needs a break and hold above $116,000.

KillaXBT expects a "classic trap" setup, catching late longs early in the week, flushing shorts midweek, then triggering stops with a squeeze above the highs.

Castillo Trading reminded traders that fear often peaks at discount levels, the same zones ideal for accumulation. Many wanted a pullback at $125,000 but turned bearish once it arrived. "Plan the trade and trade the plan," he emphasized.

