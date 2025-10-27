Bitcoin Holds $115,000 As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Sentiment For Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin is consolidating around the $115,000 level amid growing optimism over a Fed rate cut and strong institutional accumulation.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 125,394 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $426.98 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Virtuals Protocol and Pi.
Notable Developments:
- MSTR Up 2% As Strategy Buys 390 Bitcoin, But Downtrend Remains Intact
- Ferrari Ventures Into Crypto With Auction Of Le Mans Winning Car Using Exclusive Tokens: Report
- BMNR Up 5% After 77,000 ETH Purchase—And Another 120% Move May Be In Play
- Changpeng Zhao Says Kyrgyzstan Has Launched BNB Chain-Based ‘National Stablecoin,’ Multi-Asset Crypto Reserve
- EXCLUSIVE: Beeline’s New Tokenized Equity Model Offers Homeowners Debt-Free Liquidity
- Elizabeth Warren And Adam Schiff Introduce Senate Resolution Condemning Trump’s Pardon Of Changpeng Zhao
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's rejection after sweeping resistance highs leaves two bullish scenarios: a higher low near $112,000 or reclaiming $116,000 as support. Until then, he advises caution on short-term bullishness.
Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin remains range-bound, with its first sweep of local highs since Oct.10. A confirmed bullish reversal, he said, needs a break and hold above $116,000.
KillaXBT expects a "classic trap" setup, catching late longs early in the week, flushing shorts midweek, then triggering stops with a squeeze above the highs.
Castillo Trading reminded traders that fear often peaks at discount levels, the same zones ideal for accumulation. Many wanted a pullback at $125,000 but turned bearish once it arrived. "Plan the trade and trade the plan," he emphasized.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.