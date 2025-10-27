EXCLUSIVE: Beeline's New Tokenized Equity Model Offers Homeowners Debt-Free Liquidity

Digital mortgage provider Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) (Beeline) announced Monday that it completed its initial round of blockchain-recorded BeelineEquity transactions.

This achievement, facilitated by its subsidiary Beeline Loans, Inc., establishes it as the first U.S. platform offering tokenized home equity access at scale.

The innovative move provides homeowners with a new option to leverage their property value, the company said.

The pilot program finalized five BeelineEquity deals on the blockchain, with 30 more closures identified by year-end.

This rapid adoption suggests strong homeowner demand for alternatives to conventional home equity loans and refinancing, Beeline stated.

The BeelineEquity platform provides homeowners liquidity from real estate value without incurring debt, monthly payments, or credit evaluations.

Structured as a genuine equity sale, repayment only triggers upon the property's eventual sale or transfer.

Crucially, every transaction is securely documented on the blockchain, ensuring transparent and unchangeable proof of ownership.

Nick Liuzza, Co-Founder and CEO of Beeline, commented on the company's rationale. "Homeowners shouldn't have to borrow against themselves just to access the value they've already built," he stated.

Liuzza emphasized the benefit of the blockchain approach: "By putting home equity on blockchain rails, we're creating a smarter, more transparent financial alternative — one that's free from interest rate swings and credit friction."

This development comes as Beeline continues to experience substantial growth in its lending operations, having scaled to $25 million while simultaneously refining its strategy regarding Artificial Intelligence and future expansion and growth outlook.

The firm's 2026 expansion targets key U.S. markets with an estimated $15 trillion in inaccessible residential equity, mostly held by Baby Boomers. Capturing just 10 basis points of this market could yield about $525 million in revenue.

BLNE Price Action: Beeline Holdings shares were up 3.59% at $3.46 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

