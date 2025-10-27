Bitcoin Reclaims $115,000 As Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP Surge On Monday Morning

Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend, reclaiming the $115,000 level amid optimism about easing U.S.-China trade tensions ahead of Thursday’s meeting between president Trump and China’s president Xi.

Softer inflation data also boosted expectations of a Fed rate cut, lifting risk appetite across markets.

Despite the sharp price surge, spot ETFs showed muted activity.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded a modest $90.6 million in net inflows, while Ethereum ETFs saw $93.7 million in net outflows on Oct.24.

Total crypto liquidations reached $468.2 million, affecting 121,312 traders, as the CMC Crypto Fear & Greed Index climbed back to "Neutral" (42).

Is Profit-Taking Pressure Building?

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin could soon face profit-taking as the TD Sequential indicator flashes a potential sell signal.

Ted Pillows highlighted that Bitcoin has reclaimed the $114,000 support level, noting that a breakout above $118,000 could pave the way for a new all-time high within the next one to two weeks.

CJ remains confident Ethereum will reach new highs this cycle but cautions about a possible false breakout above the local range, which could trigger a rejection back inside it, a scenario less likely if the price closes above $4,525 on the daily chart.

Crypto Rand observes Solana breaking through its local downtrend resistance, emphasizing that consolidation at current levels is crucial, with attention on the key trigger zone around $220.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $115,455.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,168.38 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $200.17 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.62

The meme coin market cap rose 2.4% in the past 24 hours to $65.3 billion, moving in line with the broader crypto market.

Chart analyst Martinez identified $0.18 as the key support level for Dogecoin. If bulls manage to defend it, the next potential targets lie at $0.25 and $0.33.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2030 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001044

