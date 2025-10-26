Scaramucci Expresses Support for Pardoned Changpeng Zhao: 'I Supported CZ Prior to His Sentencing and Wrote on His Behalf'

In a post on X, Anthony Scaramucci expressed his support for the recently pardoned Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Scaramucci, a well-known figure in the finance world, took to X on Saturday to voice his support for CZ, who was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci stated, “I supported CZ prior to his sentencing and wrote on his behalf. I am happy for him, his family and our industry that he was pardoned. Godspeed and Excelsior.”

The X post was in response to a message from CZ himself, who expressed gratitude for the support he received from a peer and competitor exchange. Scaramucci’s post has since garnered significant attention, with over 30.2K views.

Also Read: Bitcoin Could Plunge 40% Before Hitting $500K, Warns Anthony Scaramucci

The pardon of CZ is a significant event in the finance industry, particularly within the cryptocurrency sector where Binance operates.

Scaramucci’s support for CZ underscores the impact of the event on the industry. The pardon not only affects CZ and his family, but also the wider finance and cryptocurrency community.

Scaramucci’s post and the subsequent response from the public highlight the influence of prominent personalities in shaping public opinion on key industry events.

The support for CZ from a respected figure like Scaramucci could potentially influence public sentiment and the industry’s response to the pardon.

Read Next

Michael Saylor Called Scaramucci From a Yacht and It Changed the Ending of His Book

Image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K