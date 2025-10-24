Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Flat As XRP Rises On Cooler Inflation

Bitcoin stays above $110,000 as inflation hits a 9-month high but remains below market expectations.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 104,281 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $224.32 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, Virtuals Protocol and Zcash.
Notable Developments:
- ‘Pet Rock’ No More: JPMorgan To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum As Collateral
- Donald Trump’s New White House Ballroom Attracts Funds From Ripple, Coinbase, Tether, Gemini
- Trump-Linked WLFI Token Jumps 10% Amid Controversial Binance Founder Pardon
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong ‘Bullish’ On Getting Key Crypto Legislation Passed By Year-End: ‘We’re 90% There’
Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin consolidating in its local range, with growing liquidity clusters on both sides ($115,000 and $106,000) likely fueling the next major move.
Nebraskangooner highlighted that the monthly trend indicator flipped bullish earlier, and Bitcoin has surged over 300% since. The trend remains bullish.
Anbessa predicts Bitcoin's reclaim of $111,000 signals short-term upside while a drop to $109,000 hints breakdown.
More Crypto Online explained Bitcoin is rejected at 61.8%, yet structure remains intact. A corrective dip holding above the October 22 low could set up a breakout, instead of a drop to $98,500.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.