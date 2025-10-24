Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Flat As XRP Rises On Cooler Inflation

Bitcoin stays above $110,000 as inflation hits a 9-month high but remains below market expectations.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $110,643.22 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,915.14 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $191.63 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.48 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1957 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001013

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 104,281 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $224.32 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, Virtuals Protocol and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin consolidating in its local range, with growing liquidity clusters on both sides ($115,000 and $106,000) likely fueling the next major move.

Nebraskangooner highlighted that the monthly trend indicator flipped bullish earlier, and Bitcoin has surged over 300% since. The trend remains bullish.

Anbessa predicts Bitcoin's reclaim of $111,000 signals short-term upside while a drop to $109,000 hints breakdown.

More Crypto Online explained Bitcoin is rejected at 61.8%, yet structure remains intact. A corrective dip holding above the October 22 low could set up a breakout, instead of a drop to $98,500.

Image: Shutterstock