October 24, 2025 4:09 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Flat As XRP Rises On Cooler Inflation

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin stays above $110,000 as inflation hits a 9-month high but remains below market expectations.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$110,643.22
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,915.14
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$191.63
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.48
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1957
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001013

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 104,281 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $224.32 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, Virtuals Protocol and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin consolidating in its local range, with growing liquidity clusters on both sides ($115,000 and $106,000) likely fueling the next major move.

Nebraskangooner highlighted that the monthly trend indicator flipped bullish earlier, and Bitcoin has surged over 300% since. The trend remains bullish.

Anbessa predicts Bitcoin's reclaim of $111,000 signals short-term upside while a drop to $109,000 hints breakdown.

More Crypto Online explained Bitcoin is rejected at 61.8%, yet structure remains intact. A corrective dip holding above the October 22 low could set up a breakout, instead of a drop to $98,500.

Image: Shutterstock

