Trump-Linked WLFI Token Jumps 10% Amid Controversial Binance Founder Pardon

World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) extended gains with a 10% rally after U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, a move that reignited debate over the administration's deepening links with the cryptocurrency industry.

Trump pardon casts spotlight on CZ

Zhao, widely known as "CZ," had served a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering violations under U.S. law.

Binance itself agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement with regulators.

The White House defended the pardon as correcting what it called an "overreach" by the Biden administration, while Trump's team characterized the case as part of a broader "war on cryptocurrency."

Critics Warn Of Corruption Risks

The pardon drew bipartisan backlash. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned it highlighted political interference in financial enforcement, while Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale said it risked normalizing fraud.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) went further, calling it "a presidency built on corruption" and accusing Trump of shielding "crypto criminals over working families."

Beyond the pardon itself, reports have drawn attention to the Trump family's financial stake in World Liberty Financial.

Some unofficial sources say Binance parked $2 billion in WLFI's stablecoin, generating about $80–87 million annually.

With a 60% stake, the Trump family could receive $48–52 million in passive income, a setup critics call an "open transfer of wealth" linking Binance's liquidity to Trump's enterprise.

WLFI Chart Signals Technical Breakout

WLFI Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The WLFI token has broken out above its descending trendline, now retesting the $0.14 zone.

The 20-day and 50-day EMA cluster between $0.134 and $0.145 is acting as short-term support.

A rebound from this zone could confirm continuation toward the 100 EMA near $0.1638.

Momentum indicators, including RSI at 60, show strengthening bullish pressure.

A sustained move above $0.165–$0.170 would validate a 20% extension target.

Failure to hold $0.134, however, could undermine the setup and trigger a retracement toward prior trendline support.

