October 24, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Crosses $111,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Ahead Of Inflation Data

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is back above $111,000, with altcoins surging on Friday morning.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$111,167
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,957
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$191.85
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.45
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1969
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001015

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin has reached 1,064 days since its November 2022 bottom, the same duration it took to hit the peak in the last two cycles, suggesting it may be approaching a potential cycle top.

Lennaert Snyder of ByBit noted that Bitcoin is at a critical juncture with key macro events ahead: Trump’s China tariff update, tomorrow's CPI data, and next week's Fed rate decision.

The next major directional move will likely follow these catalysts, with traders closely watching the ~$108,200 weekly support level.

Altcoin Gordon emphasized that being bearish during Bitcoin’s accumulation phase is short-sighted, as panic sellers now are likely to become panic buyers in a few months.

Ted Pillows pointed out that the previous three CPI releases caused short-term Bitcoin corrections, but BTC recovered within weeks each time. Tomorrow's CPI will be closely monitored for a similar impact.

Image: Shutterstock

