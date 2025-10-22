Dogecoin Down 20%, But Poised For A 'Quiet, Calm, Determined' Recovery

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has dropped 20% over the past month, but technical and fundamental signals point to a potential rebound.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1908 $28.9 billion -5.9% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9937 $5.9 billion -6.3% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6854 $2.9 billion -7.3%

Trader Notes: EtherNasyonal notes DOGE is trading at historically low momentum, sitting at the lower band of its 3-month ascending channel. He predicts a “quiet, calm, determined” rebound.

The RSI suggests it is in a historical bottom zone, entering a quiet, calm, but determined recovery phase, which could precede a strong move higher.

Crypto trader Kaleo predicts a swift reclaim of the $0.25 level, citing market gaps created by the recent downturn.

Community News: The Dogecoin Foundation announced on X that the Dogecoin Treasury will become a publicly traded stock, a key step toward mainstream adoption.

Reduced circulating supply could benefit holders and fuel growth.

21Shares Dogecoin ETF updated its S-1 filing on Oct. 17, confirming the ticker TDOG. The filing's key details:

Sponsor fees accrue daily and are payable in DOGE bi-weekly in arrears.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company will act as custodian, with 21Shares US LLC as seed capital investor.

$1.5 million will be used to purchase DOGE ahead of ETF listing.

ByBit is expanding its derivatives offering with USDT-margined futures and options for XRP, Mantle, and Dogecoin. Futures launch on Oct. 27, with options following on Oct. 28, providing traders deeper market access and standardized contract frameworks.

