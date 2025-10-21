XRP Hits 9-Month Sentiment Low — A Buy Opportunity?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is back to $2.45, with sentiment hitting its lowest point in nine months, which is often considered a bullish contrarian signal.
Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk highlighted that the XRP/Bitcoin (XRP/BTC) pair has been trading in a stable range on both 3-day and weekly charts.
The 3-day RSI is approaching levels last seen in November, suggesting potential momentum.
A 12% gain against Bitcoin before month-end could produce a strong green monthly close.
Statistics: Santiment metrics show the lowest ratio of positive-to-negative XRP comments in nine months, which historically often serves as a buy signal.
Data shows XRP surged past $2.50 after dipping below $1.90 and retracing to $2.20.
Retail traders had been selling at a loss and spreading FUD, indicating that the price is now moving contrary to the majority expectation.
Community News: Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced he will become a strategic advisor to EverNorthXRP, the largest XRP treasury company.
EverNorth is designed as a regulated, scalable investment vehicle, targeting opportunities for XRP in DeFi and capital markets.
EverNorthXRP also entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II, raising over $1 billion in gross proceeds, including $200 million from SBI Holdings, with additional investment from Ripple, Rippleworks, Pantera Capital, KrakenFX, and others.
Image: Shutterstock
