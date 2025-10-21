XRP Hits 9-Month Sentiment Low — A Buy Opportunity?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is back to $2.45, with sentiment hitting its lowest point in nine months, which is often considered a bullish contrarian signal.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.45 $145.9 billion -0.1% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $109,714.41 $2.18 trillion -1.4% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,923.68 $473.5 billion -0.7%

Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk highlighted that the XRP/Bitcoin (XRP/BTC) pair has been trading in a stable range on both 3-day and weekly charts.

The 3-day RSI is approaching levels last seen in November, suggesting potential momentum.

A 12% gain against Bitcoin before month-end could produce a strong green monthly close.

Statistics: Santiment metrics show the lowest ratio of positive-to-negative XRP comments in nine months, which historically often serves as a buy signal.

Data shows XRP surged past $2.50 after dipping below $1.90 and retracing to $2.20.

Retail traders had been selling at a loss and spreading FUD, indicating that the price is now moving contrary to the majority expectation.

Community News: Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced he will become a strategic advisor to EverNorthXRP, the largest XRP treasury company.

EverNorth is designed as a regulated, scalable investment vehicle, targeting opportunities for XRP in DeFi and capital markets.

EverNorthXRP also entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II, raising over $1 billion in gross proceeds, including $200 million from SBI Holdings, with additional investment from Ripple, Rippleworks, Pantera Capital, KrakenFX, and others.

