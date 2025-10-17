BNY Mellon Ready To Accelerate As Profit Margins Climb

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, banks are seeking new avenues to boost profitability and enhance growth prospects. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has room for margin expansion and to accelerate its growth rate, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

The Bank of New York Mellon Analyst: Analyst David Konrad reiterated an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $120 to $124.

The Bank of New York Mellon Thesis: The bank reported higher-than-expected net interest income (NII) of 3 cents per share for the third quarter, driven by "strong deposit flows," Konrad said in the note.

Non-interest-bearing deposits rose by 3.4% "in a typically seasonally challenging quarter, driven by increased activity in capital markets and servicing," he added.

Following its strong third-quarter results, Bank of New York Mellon guided to 12% NII growth for 2025, the analyst stated.

He commented that results can get better due to:

Tailwinds from higher markets, capital markets, and client activity.

Opportunities arising from the bank's new commercial model and platform operating model.

Opportunities to improve pretax margins in Investment and Wealth Management.

BK Price Action: Bank of New York Mellon shares were down 2.46% at $104.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Bank of New York Mellon, with a market cap of $73.41 billion, operates in the capital markets sector, where it has maintained a P/E ratio of 16.32, suggesting a valuation that is relatively modest compared to historical averages in the financial industry.

The stock’s 52-week range indicates a strong performance, as it currently hovers near its high of $110.87, reflecting investor confidence in its growth potential amid a recovering economy.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock