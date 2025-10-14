ETH Will Power Finance, Former TD Ameritrade CEO Says—Then Why Are Polymarket Traders Betting On A Drop To $3,400?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trades within a tight consolidation range as former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia says the entire financial system will eventually run on Ethereum.

Bears Bet on $3,400 Ethereum as Prediction Markets Shift

Polymarket traders show bearish positioning dominating October, with ETH holding a 29% chance of reaching $3,400, compared to a 20% chance of climbing toward $5,000.

ETH Future Price Prediction (Source: Polymarket)

Traders appear split as volatility compresses inside a symmetrical triangle that has defined price action since September.

ETH Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: The $3,850–$3,975 band remains immediate support, overlapping with the bull market support zone on the weekly timeframe.

Buyers continue to defend higher lows, though resistance at $4,750 caps momentum.

A sustained drop below $4,000 could open a retest of $3,600–$3,650, while a breakout above $4,662–$4,750 would confirm the next bullish leg toward $5,200.

Market data shows balanced risk, with $3,400 and $4,800 strikes each holding roughly 29% probability.

Lower targets such as $3,200 and $3,000 carry reduced odds, while bullish targets above $5,600 remain in low single digits.

Ex-TD Ameritrade CEO Says Every Asset Will Run on Ethereum

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, the former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia said the financial world is on the verge of full-scale tokenization, where every asset will run on Ethereum.

He explained that the next five years will completely redefine how markets function.

"Five years from now, there's not going to be a stock, there's not going to be an option, there's not going to be a mutual fund or ETF that isn't, in effect, tokenized," he said, describing how blockchain-based settlement will transform trading into a 24/7 system.

He pointed out that stablecoins, once virtually unknown, now represent a $280 billion market, with forecasts of reaching $2 trillion within two years.

According to him, Ethereum accounts for about 60% of that ecosystem, capable of handling complex institutional transactions, especially across borders.

"The people that grew up in the Web3 and DeFi world really are on top of their game," he said.

"But traditional finance still struggles with this — and I'm not sure it's fully accepted how inevitable tokenization has become."

Why It Matters

Ethereum's chart is locked in a battle between $3,400 downside odds and a breakout that could push toward $5,200, but the bigger story goes beyond price levels.

If Moglia is correct, Ethereum is not just another crypto trade — it is the backbone of a coming financial reset where every stock, bond, and ETF lives on-chain.

A $280 billion stablecoin market already shows the trend in motion, and forecasts of $2 trillion highlight how quickly this could accelerate.

