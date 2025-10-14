Untouched BNB Donation Meant For Malta Cancer Patients Balloons From $200,000 To $37 Million As Crypto Hits New Highs

Coinbase executive and on-chain analyst Conor Grogan drew attention Monday to the sharp rise in market value of untouched BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) originally donated to help cancer patients in Malta.

BNB Charity Fund Swells

In an X post, Grogan shared that a 2018 donation of $200,000 in BNB to Malta’s terminal cancer fund has appreciated to a staggering $39 million due to the cryptocurrency’s record-breaking run.

The funds, donated by Binance and cryptocurrency users, have never been withdrawn, he added.

On-chain analytics firm Arkham estimates the charity's total holdings at $37.86 million as of this writing, with BNB tokens accounting for virtually all of it.

Funds Accessible For Use, Says Conor

Grogan urged Maltese citizens to inform their government about the funds. He mentioned that a lawsuit concerning these funds has been dropped, citing a Times of Malta report from July 2021.

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, and the Malta Community Chest Fund entered into a memorandum of understanding to raise cryptocurrency funds for patients suffering from terminal cancer.

However, the two parties got embroiled in a legal dispute over the nature of the transfer, with Binance insisting that the funds should go directly to cancer patients instead of being routed through the Community Chest Fund.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $1,213.93, down 8.80% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The correction, though, came after the sixth-largest cryptocurrency hit a new high of $1,370.55. The coin has been on a record-breaking run in 2025, surging 77% year-to-date.



