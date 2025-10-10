Bitcoin's 'Worst-Case Scenario': A Sharp Decline To $96,000 If One Level Isn't Reclaimed Fast

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) recent surge to all-time highs is prompting caution among analysts, with fears a rejection could spark a sharp pullback.

What Happened: Crypto trader EmperorBTC noted that Bitcoin has approached range highs and previous ATHs, but momentum has slowed.

A bearish underside retest was observed, with price dipping below a key lower timeframe low without an immediate reversal, before inching back toward the demand zone.

He highlighted $115,000–$118,000 as a critical high-timeframe support zone, where a long opportunity could emerge if order flow shifts with strong volume confirmation. Conversely, a break below this zone may indicate ongoing HTF range trading or signal a HTF distribution phase.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Trade Sideways As Dogecoin Gains On Friday

What's Next: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned that in a worst-case scenario, Bitcoin could face rejection at $124,000, triggering a sharp decline first toward $96,000, and potentially further down to $70,000.

Crypto Chase highlighted that this weekend represents critical price action for BTC in 2025.

After three months of consolidation, it's either breakout time or risk a deeper drop.

Chase has taken a long position but cautions that Bitcoin should not retest $117,000–$115,000 or fall back to $110,000, a move below these levels could accelerate a crash.

He emphasized that $121,000 is a pivotal level for a breakout to new all-time highs, noting Bitcoin's moves are typically aggressive and rarely allow for easy entry points.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock