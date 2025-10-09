Dogecoin,Doge,Group,Included,With,Cryptocurrency,Coin,Bitcoin,,Ethereum,Eth,
October 9, 2025 3:27 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds $120,000 As XRP Stays Under $3, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are slipping on Thursday as investors initiate selling to take profits.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$120,918.82
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,321.57
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$218.06
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.78
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2458
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001186

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 179,931 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $674.74 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Aster (CRYPTO: ASTER), MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX) and Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto noted that Bitcoin faced two rejections at local supply and now looks set to move lower toward the higher timeframe (HTF) demand zone between $108,000–$118,000, where a potential bottom may form.

Crypto trader Ken highlighted that the market remains choppy with no clear direction. Bulls need to defend the $120,000–$121,000 lows to enable a move back toward $124,000. Until a breakout occurs, scalping the range extremes is the most practical strategy.

Crypto Bully explained that during Bitcoin's strong monthly open uptrend, buying the first test of the monthly VWAP (middle line) is the easiest dip-buy opportunity. The $121,000 → $124,000 range was the initial play.

After multiple tests, focus shifts to a potential sweep and reclaim of the lower band, with $118,000 needing to hold for the uptrend to remain intact.

Read Next:

