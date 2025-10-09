SHIB's 2025 Consolidation Ends — And It's Leading DOGE In One Key Metric

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is nearing a decisive breakout after nearly a year of consolidation, with technical indicators showing the meme token may outperform Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the next phase of the market cycle unfolds.

Bullish Triangle Fuels SHIB Momentum

SHIB Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

SHIB continues to compress inside a year-long symmetrical triangle, with resistance at 0.00001350 and rising support near 0.00001200.

The setup, reinforced by the 200-day EMA, suggests volatility is about to return after an extended period of range trading.

A breakout above 0.00001350 could trigger a sharp move toward the 0.00001800–0.00001900 resistance band, while a measured move projection points to 0.00002400 as a broader target.

The structure remains bullish as long as 0.00001100 holds, supported by a series of higher lows in recent months.

On-Chain Resilience Strengthens The Case

SHIB Blockchain Data (Source: Etherscan)

Blockchain data supports the bullish technical picture.

Shiba Inu maintains over 1.54 million holders as of Oct.9, showing strong community retention despite macro volatility.

More than 16.9 million lifetime transfers have been recorded, indicating continued network activity even as speculative interest cooled.

SHIB's $7.1 billion circulating market cap and on-chain valuation exceeding $12 billion underscore its liquidity advantage over smaller meme assets.

Analysts note that such metrics point to institutional tolerance for risk within the Ethereum-based meme ecosystem.

Short-Term Forecast

Immediate support : 0.00001200 – 0.00001150

: 0.00001200 – 0.00001150 Breakout trigger : 0.00001350

: 0.00001350 Upside targets : 0.00001850, then 0.00002400

: 0.00001850, then 0.00002400 Downside invalidation: Below 0.00001100

Why SHIB Breakout Matters For Crypto

SHIB's year-long consolidation is not just another meme coin lull, it is a rare structural reset that builds explosive potential energy.

When assets compress this tightly while retaining millions of holders, the eventual breakout often shifts entire market narratives.

Unlike DOGE's sentiment-driven spikes, SHIB's setup reflects deeper liquidity and institutional tolerance within the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ecosystem.

If that pressure releases, SHIB could become the first meme token to behave like a mid-cap altcoin — blurring the line between culture and capital.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock