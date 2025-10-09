Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Face Selling Pressure — What To Watch On Thursday

Bitcoin remains subdued on Thursday morning as a stronger U.S. dollar against the Japanese Yen weighs on the cryptocurrency markets. Despite the pullback, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded notable inflows of $440.7 million and $69 million, respectively.

Highlighting market volatility, 155,911 traders faced liquidations totaling $533.69 million in the past 24 hours.

Altcoins Gain Strength Against Bitcoin

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe highlighted that the altcoin market capitalization is showing a strong uptrend against Bitcoin.

Crypto Chase shared that he continues to hold a half-risk long position in Bitcoin from around $121,000.

While a final dip into demand is acceptable, he prefers a move higher in the current session.

A clean break below demand would prompt a re-evaluation, likely signaling more consolidation rather than a push toward a new all-time high.

For Ethereum, Ted Pillows noted the coin is testing a key support level; holding this support could trigger a rebound, while a breakdown may push it toward $4,250. Mikybull Crypto sees bullish patterns forming for XRP, suggesting a potential explosive breakout.

IncomeSharks observed that Solana remains bullish, with the On-Balance Volume (OBV) trending higher. A strong OBV spike would confirm upward momentum, while the red line serves as clear support for invalidation.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $122,344.42 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,364.08 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $222.74 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.81

According to CoinGecko, the meme coin market capitalization fell 1.4% to $79.14 billion over the past 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2462 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001201

Daan Crypto Trades noted that Dogecoin appears poised for a potential breakout after steadily grinding higher since June. He highlighted that the price is tightening, and as long as it holds above the daily 200MA/EMA, the bullish structure remains intact.

Maintaining higher highs and lows will be crucial. While upcoming ETF approvals could ignite momentum, significant inflows are not expected.

