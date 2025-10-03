Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Remain Strong As ETF Flows Reach $900 Million

Bitcoin is holding above $120,000 on Friday morning as the U.S. government remains in shutdown.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 147,934 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $401.39 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $627.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $307.05 million.
Trader Notes: While Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin continues to show strength across lower timeframes, with traders anticipating short-term upside.
Michael van de Poppe noted that BTC has cleared key highs and could be approaching a new all-time high in the coming weeks, with a consolidation phase likely setting the stage for the next major rally.
According to Glassnode data, the Trend Accumulation Score shows mid-sized holders accumulating heavily, whale selling easing, and smaller players remaining neutral.
This suggests fresh structural demand is building despite ongoing distribution from larger holders.
Crypto Caesar points to a strong weekly setup for Ethereum, indicating a potentially bullish Q4 ahead.
Jelle predicts a major upward move, with many market participants reportedly unprepared.
Cryptoinsightuk sees XRP’s strong momentum; a daily close above $3.20 would signal a significant breakout.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes Dogecoin accumulation is ongoing, with technical setups and rising institutional interest hinting at an imminent breakout.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.