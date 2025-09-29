XRP Stalls Below $3: Is Another Weak October Coming?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) continues to struggle with reclaiming $3, even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) spiked above $112,000, raising questions about the altcoin's trajectory going into October

What Happened: In a detailed thread on X, pseudonymous crypto analyst DeFi Edward highlighted key levels and dynamics for XRP in Q4. Support at $2.75, backed by 1.58 billion XRP accumulated at this price, is crucial.

120 million XRP has been purchased by whales in past 72 hours as highlighted by crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez.

Holding this zone keeps the bullish setup intact, while a breach could trigger a decline toward $2.00, wiping out months of buildup.

On the upside, XRP faces resistance near $2.81 at the 100-day SMA; a clean breakout here could fuel a measured move to $3.62, roughly a 30% gain.

Edward notes that October will likely hinge on maintaining the $2.75 base and how the market interprets ETF-related flows.

Short-term volatility seems likely, but if support holds, XRP could shake off its seasonal weakness and set the stage for a strong Q4.

Why It Matters: Historically, October has been challenging for XRP, closing lower in 7 of the last 12 years, averaging a −4.58% return. Yet, weak Octobers have often preceded strong November–December rebounds.

Q4 has historically been XRP's best-performing quarter, with returns of 240% in 2024, 20% in 2023, and over 1,000% in 2017.

ETF approvals from firms like Grayscale and Franklin Templeton, expected mid-October, could inject $4–$8 billion in inflows during year one, though some optimism may already be priced in.

