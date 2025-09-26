XRP Falls 10% In 1 Week, But 'Full Ballistic' Move May Be On The Cards In Q4, Veteran Trader Says

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) slipping below $3 hasn't shaken trader confidence that the altcoin could still launch a major rally later this year.

What Happened: Crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto on Friday highlighted that although short-term charts look weak, XRP's long-term structure remains strongly bullish.

He noted that a drop below $2.65 could occur if Bitcoin falls under $105,000, but this wouldn't invalidate the higher timeframe setup.

A temporary decline to $2–$2.40 would align with market-wide corrections, positioning XRP for a rapid rebound when broader conditions improve.

XRP is expected to be one of the first coins to bounce back, positioning it to recover quickly and eventually push toward new all-time highs.

Trader DonAlt echoed this sentiment, stating XRP's cycle won't end without a "full ballistic" move.

He set an invalidation level at $2.20, planning to take profits there for a potential 3x gain.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees $2.70 as a critical support to validate a rebound toward $3.20.

Why It Matters: XRP's inclusion in the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, alongside Solana and Stellar, gives it greater institutional exposure and liquidity in U.S. markets.

Coinglass data shows $18.27 million in XRP liquidations over the past 24 hours, with $16 million in long positions closed amid the drop, highlighting recent trader capitulation.

Image: Shutterstock