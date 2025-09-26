Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.

What Happened: Speaking on the David Lin Show, Cowen noted Bitcoin is still following its post-election-year script: an August high, a September low, and an October breakout.

"Every cycle has peaked in Q4," he said, adding that if Bitcoin trades at $130,000–$140,000 in December, it may mark the top.

Even if the price stretches toward $180,000, he doesn't expect it to exceed $200,000 this cycle due to diminishing returns.

Key signals to watch:

A weekly close below the 50-week MA (now rising through $100,000) could signal the bull run's final breath.

A drop in the 2-year Treasury yield below 3.5% would confirm risk-off sentiment spreading beyond crypto.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin dominance bottomed near 57% in September, echoing similar setups in 2017, 2020, and 2021 before a last push higher.

Cowen sees dominance rising to 66% before liquidity rotates into altcoins. Ethereum's summer rebound, he argues, was just Ethereum/Bitcoin reverting to its regression band, likely topping out against Bitcoin by early November.

After the peak, Cowen expects history to rhyme: 2026 could bring a 70% drawdown, much like the mid-term year crashes of 2014, 2018, and 2022.

For long-term investors, though, he calls that the next big buying opportunity.

For now, Cowen says he's holding 80% BTC, 20% ETH, letting seasonality—not headlines—set the course.

Image: Shutterstock