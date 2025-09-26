Mark Cuban's Blast From The Past, Says Bitcoin Maxis 'Holding Their Breath' On ETFs, Institutional Adoption

Billionaire investor and popular media personality Mark Cuban revisited his thoughts on the supposed hypocrisy within the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) community about regulation and decentralization.

Cuban Questions Bitcoin Maxis’ Love For ETFs

In an X post on Wednesday, Cuban made a “blast from the past” reference to his opinion shared on Sept. 18, 2021, which read.

“Any one else notice how the BTC Maxis that scream and yell about possible regulation are the ones holding their breath for BTC ETFs approvals and want heavily regulated funds and pensions to buy as much BTC as they can?”

The point the “Shark” seemed to be making was that BTC maximalists, who otherwise oppose centralization and government regulation, are quite eager when it comes to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and investments from regulated entities, such as pension funds.

The Arguments And Counter Arguments

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko objected to the “maxi” label altogether, saying that it is used to divide the cryptocurrency community.

“99.99% of the people in crypto are awesome. They can get together, work on cool s**t, and have a beer even when they disagree on one issue or another,” he said.

Jameson Lopp, a Bitcoin technologist who strongly backs the fundamentals outlined in the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto, disagreed with Cuban.

See Also: Wall Street, Bitcoin Drop As Dollar, Treasury Yields Rebound: What’s Moving Markets Thursday?

Wall Street has warmly embraced Bitcoin through the spot ETFs launched in January 2024. According to SoSo Value, the funds have received over $57 billion in inflows since their listing, with assets under management totaling more than $144.35 billion.

As for Cuban, he has been a vocal Bitcoin backer for many years and even endorsed it as a superior alternative to gold during economic crises.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $2.82, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock