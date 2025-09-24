Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP Gain, While ETH Dips Further: Analytics Firm Sees 'Calm Before The Storm' On These BTC Indicators

Leading cryptocurrencies edged higher on Wednesday, but overall market sentiment remained cautious and marked by “Fear.”

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.82% $113,254.92 Ethereum ETH/USD

-1.42% $4,124.28 XRP XRP/USD +2.82% $2.91 Solana SOL/USD -1.65% $210.87 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.29% $0.2398

Bitcoin Rebounds, Ethereum Falls

Bitcoin recovered slightly from the sharp sell-off earlier this week, nearly breaking $114,000 on the day.

Ethereum, on the other hand, dived further, hitting an intraday low of $4,081.35. The second-largest cryptocurrency is down 16.82% from its all-time high last month.

Bitcoin’s market dominance climbed to 58%, while altcoins, excluding Ethereum, accounted for more than 29%.

Nearly $270 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $186 million.

Bitcoin’s open interest dropped 1.35% in the last 24 hours. A drop in open interest coupled with a price increase typically signals that short sellers are closing their positions. Meanwhile, over 55% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long Bitcoin.

"Fear" sentiment prevailed in the cryptocurrency market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET) Concordium (CCD) +118.53% $0.01855 AWE (AWE)

+35.15% $0.1205 Omni Network (OMNI) +33.66% $1.62





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.90 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.44% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Edge Lower Ahead Of Key Macro Data Release

Stocks dipped further on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.50 points, or 0.37%, to end at 46,121.28. The S&P 500 lost 0.28% to finish at 6,637.97, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.34% at 22,497.86.

The sell-off comes ahead of the weekly jobless claims data and the all-important personal consumption expenditures price index, as investors look for clues on monetary policy following last week’s quarter-point rate cut.

Seasonal Crypto Volatility Not A ‘Concern’

Chris Kline, the co-founder and COO of Bitcoin IRA, said in a note to Benzinga that the seasonal volatility shouldn’t "concern" long-term cryptocurrency investors, despite the September correction and Fed's rate cut falling short of expectations.

Kline predicted that things may change drastically in October, a month which has historically shown "strong performance patterns."

"We’re positioned at the threshold of a significant institutional adoption wave that will dwarf current market fluctuations," the analyst added.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant said that Bitcoin's implied volatility has dropped to its lowest level since 2023, a point that previously preceded a historic rally of over 325%.

Moreover, with exchange reserves at multi-year lows, the Market Value to Realized Value ratio in the neutral zone and funding rates staying balanced, it was more like a "calm before the storm," CryptoQuant added.

