XRP Up 4% On The Day But $3 Remains Line In The Sand Ahead Of ETF Approvals

XRP XRP/USD continues to wrestle with the $3 level, but momentum could shift in light of more spot XRP ETFs approaching.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.95 $176.6 billion -2.9% Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,977.48 $2.3 trillion -1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,194.43 $506.2 billion -7.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dom said the recent liquidation wick may have marked XRP's bottom, though holding below that level risks confirming a mid-to-long-term top.

Trader Kamran Asghar sees a triple bottom pattern, suggesting strength if resistance breaks.

$XRP is setting up for a massive move. A clear triple bottom pattern is in play, suggesting a strong reversal is coming. The next target is a breakout from resistance! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NKflIxW6f2 —