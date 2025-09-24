XRP Ripple
XRP Up 4% On The Day But $3 Remains Line In The Sand Ahead Of ETF Approvals

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
XRP XRP/USD continues to wrestle with the $3 level, but momentum could shift in light of more spot XRP ETFs approaching.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$2.95 $176.6 billion-2.9% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,977.48 $2.3 trillion-1.9% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,194.43 $506.2 billion-7.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dom said the recent liquidation wick may have marked XRP's bottom, though holding below that level risks confirming a mid-to-long-term top.

Trader Kamran Asghar sees a triple bottom pattern, suggesting strength if resistance breaks.

$XRP is setting up for a massive move. A clear triple bottom pattern is in play, suggesting a strong reversal is coming. The next target is a breakout from resistance! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NKflIxW6f2

