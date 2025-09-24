XRP Up 4% On The Day But $3 Remains Line In The Sand Ahead Of ETF Approvals

XRP XRP/USD continues to wrestle with the $3 level, but momentum could shift in light of more spot XRP ETFs approaching.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.95
|$176.6 billion
|-2.9%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,977.48
|$2.3 trillion
|-1.9%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,194.43
|$506.2 billion
|-7.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dom said the recent liquidation wick may have marked XRP's bottom, though holding below that level risks confirming a mid-to-long-term top.
Trader Kamran Asghar sees a triple bottom pattern, suggesting strength if resistance breaks.
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: