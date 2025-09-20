Mexican Billionaire, Who Set Up One of the Nation's Top Banks, Called Dollar-Like Fiat Money The 'Biggest Fraud' And Sees Bitcoin As The Only Escape

Mexican business tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego has been vocal about his unwavering faith in Bitcoin BTC/USD while voicing an equally strong disdain for fiat currencies.

Fiat Is A Fraud, Banks Are Not Safe, Says Salinas

During an interview with Bitcoin maximalist Robert Breedlove, Salinas described fiat as the “biggest fraud” and said that the only way to escape it is through Bitcoin.

Salinas, who co-founded one of Mexico’s biggest commercial banks, Banco Azteca, said that people are mistaken if they feel money deposited in a bank is safe.

“People think that they took the money to the bank, put it there, and that it’s probably sitting in a vault in the backside of the bank. It’s not like that,” Mexico’s third-richest person said. “The money is gone. It’s been loaned to somebody to buy a house.”

He further argued that people don’t realize that they are trapped in a “matrix” where they will never be free, and are condemned to remain “forever slaves” to the big government.

“But I would like to say that most of us don’t like it. We like to be free, in control of our own decisions. And the sooner we get illustrated by Bitcoin, yeah, the better,” Salinas said, underscoring the top cryptocurrency’s oft-repeated decentralized ethos.

Salinas Holds 80% Of His Wealth In Bitcoin

Salinas, who has a net worth of over $5 billion, stated earlier this year that Bitcoin-related investments account for 80% of his wealth, with the remainder in gold. He said he has little to no exposure to stocks.

He began investing in Bitcoin when it was around $200 and went through its highs and lows, ending in one of his most profitable moves when he sold his Bitcoin for roughly $17,000.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $117,209, up 0.46% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

