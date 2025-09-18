Bitcoin, Ethereum Left Behind As Binance's BNB Hits $1,000 After 11% Weekly Surge

Binance Coin BNB/USD is up over 10% in one week, cracking the $1,000 mark for the first time on Thursday morning and outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend BNB BNB/USD $992.15 $138 billion +10.5% Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,559.19 $2.3 trillion +2.6% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,606.60 $556 billion +3.9%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online flagged $918 as the support level for trend continuation.

BitBull noted that BNB hitting $1,000 fulfilled last month's target and predicted prices could push above $2,000 by year-end 2025 thanks to rising BNB Chain adoption and Binance's growing trading volumes.

Statistics: Binance founder Changpeng Zhao highlighted BNB's remarkable journey from $0.10 at launch to $1,000 today, crediting community effort for the 8-year climb.

Lookonchain data shows one early "diamond hand" investor bought 999 BNB for under $1,000 eight years ago, now worth about $1 million, a 1,000x return.

Community News: Santiment data shows Binance Coin trending after hitting new all-time highs, surpassing the $1,000 milestone.

Conversations focus on its strong market performance, annual token burns, growing adoption, and liquidity across the crypto ecosystem.

Users also discuss Binance's influence, BNB recovery tools, and trading strategies, highlighting the token's central role in transactions, wallets, fees, and broader blockchain usage.

Still, Santiment analysis shows caution — traders warn of potential overvaluation and overbought conditions, even as bullish momentum builds.

A Franklin Templeton partnership has become a key driver of BNB Chain's momentum.

Franklin Templeton, with $1.6 trillion assets under management, recently announced a partnership with Binance on tokenized products and blockchain investments, which helped lift the chain’s total value locked to $7.45 billion.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock