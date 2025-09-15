Ethereum Foundation Releases Privacy-Focused Roadmap For Network, Lists Out Priority Goals

The Ethereum ETH/USD Foundation released a roadmap on Friday to bring end-to-end privacy features across the network's application layer.

Privacy The Norm Rather Than The Exception

The foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the Ethereum blockchain, rebranded its "Privacy & Scaling Explorations" team to "Privacy Stewards of Ethereum" to reflect the new approach.

"Our vision is to make privacy on Ethereum the norm rather than the exception," PSE said in a blog post. "Ethereum will have comprehensive end-to-end privacy embedded across the technical stack (protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, wallets)."

PSE laid out a list of key "priority initiatives" for the next 3-6 months, including private transfers, private governance, confidentiality in decentralized finance and others.

The team also talked about incorporating privacy elements into data portability, identity and providing a privacy experience from the user’s perspective.

“A system without privacy will push institutions and users elsewhere, undermining the very mission that brought Ethereum into existence,” PSE said.

Buterin’s Push For Greater Privacy

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has been one of the most vocal privacy proponents, highlighting the need to have privacy-preserving transactions and services on the blockchain to prevent users from migrating to centralized alternatives.

Last week, he voiced concerns over potential security risks associated with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which could lead to the leakage of personal user data. In 2024, he sounded a cautionary note on the ills of “Superintelligent AI” and urged people to push back against those rooting for it

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $4,662.41, down 1.11% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Zakharchuk on Shutterstock