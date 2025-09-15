Dogecoin Pumped 20% And Bonk Hit 13%, But This Sam Altman-Linked Coin Crushed Them Both Last Week: Here's Why

The cryptocurrency market saw healthy expansion last week, powered by the AI-based World Token and meme heavyweights such as Dogecoin and Bonk.

AI-Based Token Steals Spotlight

WLD, the native currency of the Sam Altman-founded World network, rallied 33% last week, after Eightco Holdings Inc.OCTO adopted it as its primary reserve asset.

Influential Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed optimism about the identity verification project's long-term potential, and was appointed as chairman of the company's board.

Cryptocurrency 24-hour Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. ET) World (WLD) +33.27% $1.58 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +19.95% $0.2791 Avalanche AVAX/USD +18.83% $29.58 Solana SOL/USD +16.56% $242.37 Bonk BONK/USD +13.77% $0.00002456

What’s Up With DOGE, AVAX & SOL?

Dogecoin jumped nearly 20%, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing. According to Bloomberg Analyst Eric Balchunas, the ETFs may launch later this week.

AVAX bounced over 18% after reports emerged that the Avalanche Foundation is planning to establish two cryptocurrency treasury companies in the U.S.

Solana, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, lifted 16%, fueled by ETF expectations and accelerating purchases for corporate treasuries.

Meanwhile, Solana-based canine meme coin Bonk gained 13%. Market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD also capped the week in the green, up 4% and 7.38%, respectively.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization grew 5.2% in the last week to $4.04 trillion.

