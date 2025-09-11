Bitcoin At A Crossroad: Why You Need To Watch $108,000 And $116,000

On-chain data shows that Bitcoin BTC/USD is holding a crucial support level at $114,000, with markets now at a crossroads that could define its next price direction.

What Happened: Bitcoin remains locked in a $110,000–$116,000 range, with Glassnode data suggesting that a move above $114,000 could unlock bullish momentum, while losing $108,000 risks cascading stress.

Since the mid-August all-time high, BTC has retraced into an "air gap," redistributing supply below the cost basis of recent top-buyers.

On-chain metrics show healthy dip-buying around $108,000, yet the key debate remains whether this signals consolidation or the start of contraction.

Supply Clusters Shaping Price

Glassnode's cost basis distribution highlights three investor groups shaping price action:

Top-buyers (~$113,800): Need higher prices to turn profitable.

Dip-buyers (~$112,800): Providing cushion to the downside.

Short-term holders (~$108,300): At risk of slipping into losses if support fails.

Reclaiming $113,800 would restore confidence for top-buyers, but breaking below $108,300 could drag BTC toward the next major cluster near $93,000.

Profit-Taking vs. Loss Realization

During the bounce from $108,000 to $114,000, short-term holders (3–6 months) booked ~$189 million/day in profits, while recent buyers realized losses up to $152 million/day, mirroring stress phases in April 2024 and January 2025. For a rally to sustain, new demand must absorb both sides of this flow.

Why It Matters: Spot Bitcoin ETF demand has weakened sharply, with net flows slipping to just ±500 BTC/day, far below peak inflows earlier in the cycle.

As inflows fade, derivatives are increasingly propping up market structure.

Futures data suggests seller exhaustion with a balanced market, while the 3-month annualized basis remains below 10%, signaling steady but contained leverage.

Bitcoin's stability is now held together by derivatives demand, while ETF inflows and long-term holder conviction show signs of fatigue, leaving the market vulnerable at this $110,000–$116,000 inflection point.

