Bitcoin Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Maintain Uptrend Ahead Of Consumer Price Inflation Data

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization up 1.6% to $3.96 trillion.
- Trader highlights $113,500 as new Bitcoin support, while Dogecoin eyes $0.35 range highs.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Cryptocurrency markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday morning.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$114,056.31
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,428.15
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$225.68
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.01
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2508
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001312
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 135,215 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $265.11 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe stressed Bitcoin's key support at $112,500, saying a flip of this level confirms a renewed uptrend that could boost altcoins.
Trader BitBull agreed, noting Bitcoin has already turned $113,500 into support, with $117,000 now the next milestone before a potential all-time high.
Ethereum is approaching $4,500, with trader Ted Pillows warning a close above could spark a breakout to new highs, while rejection risks a pullback toward $4,000–$4,100.
Solana is showing strength above $215, according to PostyXBT, though its rally is overshadowed by meme coin hype.
Henry said XRP is flashing a bullish reversal, forming higher highs after breaking its downtrend, making current levels favorable for entries.
Dogecoin has also moved above its weekly range mean, with trader George pointing to $0.35 as the next upside target. He is holding spot positions while waiting for further confirmation.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.