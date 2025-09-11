Bitcoin Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Maintain Uptrend Ahead Of Consumer Price Inflation Data

Cryptocurrency markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,056.31 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,428.15 Solana SOL/USD $225.68 XRP XRP/USD $3.01 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2508 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001312

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 135,215 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $265.11 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe stressed Bitcoin's key support at $112,500, saying a flip of this level confirms a renewed uptrend that could boost altcoins.

Trader BitBull agreed, noting Bitcoin has already turned $113,500 into support, with $117,000 now the next milestone before a potential all-time high.

Ethereum is approaching $4,500, with trader Ted Pillows warning a close above could spark a breakout to new highs, while rejection risks a pullback toward $4,000–$4,100.

Solana is showing strength above $215, according to PostyXBT, though its rally is overshadowed by meme coin hype.

Henry said XRP is flashing a bullish reversal, forming higher highs after breaking its downtrend, making current levels favorable for entries.

Dogecoin has also moved above its weekly range mean, with trader George pointing to $0.35 as the next upside target. He is holding spot positions while waiting for further confirmation.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock