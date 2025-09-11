Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 11, 2025 8:04 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Maintain Uptrend Ahead Of Consumer Price Inflation Data

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday morning.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,056.31
EthereumETH/USD$4,428.15
SolanaSOL/USD$225.68
XRPXRP/USD$3.01
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2508
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001312

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 135,215 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $265.11 million. 
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $757.1 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $171.5 million.

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe stressed Bitcoin's key support at $112,500, saying a flip of this level confirms a renewed uptrend that could boost altcoins.

Trader BitBull agreed, noting Bitcoin has already turned $113,500 into support, with $117,000 now the next milestone before a potential all-time high.

Ethereum is approaching $4,500, with trader Ted Pillows warning a close above could spark a breakout to new highs, while rejection risks a pullback toward $4,000–$4,100.

Solana is showing strength above $215, according to PostyXBT, though its rally is overshadowed by meme coin hype.

Henry said XRP is flashing a bullish reversal, forming higher highs after breaking its downtrend, making current levels favorable for entries.

Dogecoin has also moved above its weekly range mean, with trader George pointing to $0.35 as the next upside target. He is holding spot positions while waiting for further confirmation.

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

