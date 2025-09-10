Millionaire Trader Snubs Dogecoin, Shiba Inu But Predicts 'Explosive Parabolic Move' For Meme Coins

- Unipcs aka Bonk Guy says his profit and loss is steady at around $4.3 million compared to around $4.5 million in June.
- He highlighted Fartcoin, Bonk, and Useless as candidates for an “explosive parabolic move."
According to a prominent millionaire meme coin trader, the recent bounce in meme coins is just the beginning as an "explosive parabolic move is yet to come."
What Happened: Trader Unipcs shared an update on his Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD position. noting that it has been three months since his last profit and loss (PnL) post.
Back in June, the position stood at an unrealized profit of $4.5 million, down from a peak of over $8 million.
Today, his PnL sits at around $4.3 million, which is only slightly lower than before.
For the past few months, the PnL has largely ranged around the $4 million mark. However, this doesn't account for the nearly $933,000 already paid in funding.
Looking forward, Unipcs believes meme coins are on the verge of a parabolic rally, especially those within the Solana SOL/USD ecosystem.
He plans to hold until his trade surpasses $10 million in value and expect that milestone will be reached soon.
He concluded that the explosive move in meme coins hasn't happened yet, but it's coming — and conviction holders should stay the course.
Why It Matters: Despite criticism from others urging Unipcs to take profits, the trader emphasizes his strategy which is not being a short-term or volatility-driven trader.
Instead, he plans to focus on undervalued assets, build a thesis, and hold with conviction until that thesis plays out.
His conviction picks: Fartcoin, Useless, and Bonk BONK/USD – the last of which he calls his "signature trade." Notably absent from his list: Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
