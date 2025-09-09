Bitcoin To Hit $135,000 By Year-End, Says Katie Stockton, But Don't Mistake It For Gold

While many investors see a strong correlation between gold GLD and Bitcoin BTC/USD, Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, has a different opinion.

What Happened: In a CNBC Squawk Box interview on Tuesday, Stockton noted that while the S&P 500 is up about 11% year-to-date and nearly 30% since its Liberation Day lows, recent pullbacks should be seen as healthy resets, supported by the 20-day moving average.

Gold, she added, has staged a strong breakout above resistance, offering ~4% further upside and acting as a portfolio diversifier.

With momentum as the key driver, some investors are increasingly treating gold as a Bitcoin substitute given its low equity correlation.

Stockton also pointed out that Treasury yields are testing support near 4%, where a breakdown could spark a cyclical downtrend toward 3.2%.

She views fixed income as relatively strong compared to equities, reinforcing the case for diversification.

Also Read: Bitcoin Has A 25% Chance To Hit $140,000 By Year-End, Analysts Say

Crypto Focus

Stockton said BTC remains in a long-term uptrend with support between $108,000–$111,000, while short-term momentum is neutral.

Although September–October aren't aligning with her initial expectations, she emphasized Bitcoin's tight correlation with the Nasdaq 100.

Her measured move target: $135,000 by early 2026, contrasting Tom Lee's year-end doubling call.

Ethereum ETH/USD has broken above $4,000, signaling continued technical strength, as Dogecoin's DOGE/USD breakout from a triangle pattern is in line with broader momentum signals.

Her strategy remains focused on respecting uptrends, prioritizing technical momentum over fundamentals, and entering risk assets at cautious, diversified points.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock