Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidatec Ahead Of Labor Market Data

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.98% at $3.86 trillion.
- Traders highlight Bitcoin turning support at $112,000 into a key short-term level, while XRP is expected to show relative strength.
Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Friday morning as Bitcoin reclaimed $112,000 ahead of pivotal macroeconomic data released in the day.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$112,356.29
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,420.26
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$206.15
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.84
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2166
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001230
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 95,307 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $267.77 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $227.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $167.4 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted Bitcoin has reclaimed $112,000 after two weeks below the level, now attempting to flip it into support. He said holding this zone is key for near-term upside, with $118,000 the main target.
Ted Pillows noted the latest bounce looks strong but is driven largely by perpetual futures volume and aggressive long entries, warning it could be a pre-news bull trap given key macro events and rate-cut odds ahead.
For Ethereum, Pillows marked $4,500 as the make-or-break resistance. A reclaim favors longs, while another rejection would tip momentum back toward shorts.
Cryptoinsightuk highlighted XRP lookiing primed for a move. Solana continues to track CryptosBatman's roadmap with precision, pushing higher and setting up more short-term entries.
Trader Tardigrade pointed to Dogecoin’s weekly chart and questioned whether a massive surge could be brewing.
