September 5, 2025 7:09 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidatec Ahead Of Labor Market Data

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Friday morning as Bitcoin reclaimed $112,000 ahead of pivotal macroeconomic data released in the day.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,356.29
EthereumETH/USD$4,420.26
SolanaSOL/USD$206.15
XRPXRP/USD$2.84
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2166
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001230

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 95,307 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $267.77 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $227.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $167.4 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted Bitcoin has reclaimed $112,000 after two weeks below the level, now attempting to flip it into support. He said holding this zone is key for near-term upside, with $118,000 the main target.

Ted Pillows noted the latest bounce looks strong but is driven largely by perpetual futures volume and aggressive long entries, warning it could be a pre-news bull trap given key macro events and rate-cut odds ahead.

For Ethereum, Pillows marked $4,500 as the make-or-break resistance. A reclaim favors longs, while another rejection would tip momentum back toward shorts.

Cryptoinsightuk highlighted XRP lookiing primed for a move. Solana continues to track CryptosBatman's roadmap with precision, pushing higher and setting up more short-term entries.

Trader Tardigrade pointed to Dogecoin’s weekly chart and questioned whether a massive surge could be brewing.

