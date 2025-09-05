Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidatec Ahead Of Labor Market Data

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Friday morning as Bitcoin reclaimed $112,000 ahead of pivotal macroeconomic data released in the day.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,356.29 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,420.26 Solana SOL/USD $206.15 XRP XRP/USD $2.84 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2166 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001230

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 95,307 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $267.77 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $227.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $167.4 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted Bitcoin has reclaimed $112,000 after two weeks below the level, now attempting to flip it into support. He said holding this zone is key for near-term upside, with $118,000 the main target.

Ted Pillows noted the latest bounce looks strong but is driven largely by perpetual futures volume and aggressive long entries, warning it could be a pre-news bull trap given key macro events and rate-cut odds ahead.

For Ethereum, Pillows marked $4,500 as the make-or-break resistance. A reclaim favors longs, while another rejection would tip momentum back toward shorts.

Cryptoinsightuk highlighted XRP lookiing primed for a move. Solana continues to track CryptosBatman's roadmap with precision, pushing higher and setting up more short-term entries.

Trader Tardigrade pointed to Dogecoin’s weekly chart and questioned whether a massive surge could be brewing.

