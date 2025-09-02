Somnia Launches Mainnet, $SOMI Token After Processing 10 Billion Testnet Transactions

Somnia, a Layer 1 blockchain developed by Improbable and the Somnia Foundation, has launched its mainnet and introduced a native token SOMI/USD.

The launch follows a six-month testnet phase that processed more than 10 billion transactions and onboarded over 118 million wallet addresses.

The blockchain is designed to support commercial-scale applications in sectors such as finance, gaming and social platforms.

During testing, Somnia set multiple industry records, including processing 1.9 billion transactions in a single day, the highest reported by an EVM-compatible blockchain.

At launch, the network will support over 70 active projects, including Variance, Maelstrom, ForU AI, Quills and Sparkball.

Infrastructure partners include Google Cloud, LayerZero, Sequence and Ankr.

Somnia has also onboarded 60 validators to its ecosystem.

The $SOMI token will facilitate transaction fees, validator rewards and ecosystem incentives, with governance functions planned for the future.

A $10 million grant program and the Dream Catalyst accelerator have been announced to encourage development across gaming, DeFi, AI and SocialFi applications.

Somnia's team said the blockchain can achieve over one million transactions per second with sub-second finality and low transaction fees.

The foundation will also support adoption through hackathons and pilot programs to showcase real-world use cases.

Backed by $270 million in committed investment from Improbable, MSquared and the Somnia Foundation, the network positions itself as infrastructure for digital economies.

The mainnet and token went live on Sept. 2, 2025.

