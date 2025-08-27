Ethereum ETFs Net $455M Inflows As Metaplanet, Kindly Announce Billions For Bitcoin Treasuries

Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs recorded $455 million in net inflows on Aug. 26, marking the fourth consecutive day of positive flows.

Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs added $88.2 million, led by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT with $45.34 million, according to data from SoSo Value.

The inflow momentum coincided with two corporate announcements underscoring continued institutional and treasury demand for Bitcoin.

Metaplanet MTPLF, a Tokyo-listed company, said it will raise ¥130.334 billion ($881 million) through an international share offering, with ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) earmarked for Bitcoin purchases between September and October.

The remainder, ¥6.516 billion ($44 million), will support Bitcoin-related financial operations.

Also Read: Numerai Secures Up To $500M Commitment From JPMorgan Asset Management

As of Aug. 25, Metaplanet reported holdings of 18,991 BTC valued at approximately ¥314.6 billion ($212 million).

Separately, Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA filed an S-3 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer up to $5 billion in equity, debt, and hybrid securities on a rolling basis.

The company said proceeds will be allocated to Bitcoin treasury acquisitions and broader corporate purposes, including working capital, acquisitions, debt repayment, and stock repurchases.

Together, the ETF inflows and corporate actions point to sustained institutional participation and treasury diversification into digital assets.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock