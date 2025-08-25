Ethereum ETFs Hit $11 Billion, Combine With Bitcoin For $244 Billion In Assets Under Management

Digital asset investment products saw $3.75 billion in inflows last week, the fourth-largest on record, propelling total assets under management (AuM) to a new peak of $244 billion, according to CoinShares.

What Happened: The surge reflects a strong rebound in investor sentiment after weeks of muted flows, with nearly all activity concentrated in a single provider, iShares.

Ethereum ETH/USD led the move, attracting $2.87 billion, 77 percent of total inflows and setting its year-to-date inflows at $11 billion, the highest on record.

Bitcoin BTC/USD products added $552 million, while Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD posted inflows of $176.5 million and $125.9 million respectively.

Litecoin LTC/USD and Ton TON/USD diverged, recording modest outflows.

Regionally, the United States dominated with $3.73 billion, while smaller inflows came from Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. Sweden and Brazil registered outflows.

Why It Matters: The surge in digital asset inflows comes as global markets recalibrate to shifting monetary signals from the Federal Reserve.

Just weeks after a hawkish tone, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech suggested effectively abandoning the long-held 2 percent inflation target, shifting focus toward labor market fragility.

Analysts at 10x Research argue that this represents not merely a dovish tilt but a fundamental policy change.

They contend the Fed is now "flying clueless," increasingly reliant on flawed labor data that is frequently revised downward, while trillions in fiscal spending accelerate risk-on behavior across assets.

With U.S. debt issuance surging, $1 trillion of the new ceiling already spent in weeks, markets are viewing digital assets as a hedge.

Bitcoin, in particular, is being described by 10x as a "North Star" in a world where Fed credibility is waning and monetary independence is questioned.

The combination of unprecedented inflows into Ethereum-led products and an accommodative policy backdrop has fueled speculation that crypto markets may enter a new phase of sustained asset accumulation.

As long as Treasury yields remain below 5.5%, 10x suggests, the environment favors a broad risk-on rally, with digital assets positioned at the center of capital flows.

