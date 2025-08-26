Bitget Maintains 188% Total Reserve Ratio In August Proof Of Reserves Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget on Tuesday reported a total reserve ratio of 188% across major assets in its August 2025 Proof of Reserves update.

The snapshot, taken on Aug. 22, showed the exchange holding significantly more reserves than user deposits across Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Tether USDT/USD, and Circle‘s USDC/USD.

For Bitcoin, Bitget reported 28,022.72 BTC in reserves against 7,681.36 BTC in customer assets, representing a 365% coverage ratio.

Ethereum reserves stood at 283,323.26 ETH compared to 141,470.62 ETH in user holdings, equal to 200%.

In stablecoins, Bitget disclosed 1.95 billion USDT in reserves against 1.93 billion in customer deposits, resulting in a 101% ratio.

For USDC, the exchange reported 172.08 million in reserves against 86.01 million in user assets, again equal to 200%. The report noted USDC reserves increased 46% from the previous month.

The company said the ratios demonstrate its practice of holding more than 100% of user deposits across all major assets.

Its Proof of Reserves reports use the Merkle Tree verification method, enabling customers to confirm account balances against disclosed reserves.

“At Bitget, transparency and user protection are not just industry standards — they are our core commitments. Maintaining a 188% reserve ratio is part of our ongoing mission to provide a secure, trustworthy platform for our global users,” Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget said.

“We will continue to set the benchmark in safeguarding assets, giving every user the confidence to trade, invest, and build in Web3 knowing their funds are fully protected,” she added.

