Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Drop 22% In A Month: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD each lost about 22% over the past month, but analysts highlight signals of accumulation and setups for a potential rebound.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2147 $32.3 billion -13.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001232 $7.3 billion -11.2% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001038 $4.4 billion -15.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto Zeinab compared Dogecoin to replicating its 2024 setup with a rounding bottom in play.

A break above $0.29 could trigger a move similar to the $0.18 → $0.49 rally. The converging triangle signals a breakout ahead, and if history repeats, $0.80 in Q4 is on the table.

Another trader Galaxy emphasized that Dogecoin cycles are real, with the token now in an accumulation phase before the hype phase returns.

Osemka noted Dogecoin has been making higher highs and lows in 2025 but remains capped at the $0.25–$0.26 supply zone. The recent pullback into demand, coupled with rising volume, could support trend continuation if support holds.

For Shiba Inu, Crypto Sheriff said the longer SHIB consolidates, the more powerful the next breakout could be, adding the token has the power to repeat past explosive moves.

Statistics: Shibburn data recorded a 548.7% surge in SHIB’s burn rate over 24 hours, with 1.45 million tokens destroyed.

Shibarium transactions dropped from 4.69 million to 3.4 million. New account creation spiked, with 695 new addresses added on Aug. 20, up from just 64 the prior day.

Bitinfocharts data shows Dogecoin wallet growth across small and large holders, pointing to rising investor interest, as markets await a decision on a potential DOGE ETF.

