August 20, 2025 9:35 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Drop 22% In A Month: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD each lost about 22% over the past month, but analysts highlight signals of accumulation and setups for a potential rebound.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2147 $32.3 billion-13.2% 
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001232 $7.3 billion-11.2% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001038 $4.4 billion-15.9% 

Trader Notes: Crypto Zeinab compared Dogecoin to replicating its 2024 setup with a rounding bottom in play.

A break above $0.29 could trigger a move similar to the $0.18 → $0.49 rally. The converging triangle signals a breakout ahead, and if history repeats, $0.80 in Q4 is on the table.

Another trader Galaxy emphasized that Dogecoin cycles are real, with the token now in an accumulation phase before the hype phase returns.

Osemka noted Dogecoin has been making higher highs and lows in 2025 but remains capped at the $0.25–$0.26 supply zone. The recent pullback into demand, coupled with rising volume, could support trend continuation if support holds.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

For Shiba Inu, Crypto Sheriff said the longer SHIB consolidates, the more powerful the next breakout could be, adding the token has the power to repeat past explosive moves.

Statistics: Shibburn data recorded a 548.7% surge in SHIB’s burn rate over 24 hours, with 1.45 million tokens destroyed.

Shibarium transactions dropped from 4.69 million to 3.4 million. New account creation spiked, with 695 new addresses added on Aug. 20, up from just 64 the prior day.

Bitinfocharts data shows Dogecoin wallet growth across small and large holders, pointing to rising investor interest, as markets await a decision on a potential DOGE ETF.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21120.88%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.0000100.16%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000120.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved