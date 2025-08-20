August 20, 2025 8:00 AM 3 min read

This Litte-Known Plan By The US Treasury Could Derail The Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Run

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The U.S. Treasury's plan to refill its General Account (TGA) with $500–600 billion over the next two months is set to test one of the most fragile liquidity environments in a decade.

What Happened: According to Marcus Wu, Markets Research at Delphi Digital, the implications extend far beyond traditional finance, with stablecoins now positioned as both the first casualty and the unlikely stabilizer of this liquidity drain.

"In 2023, a $550B TGA rebuild was cushioned by over $2T in the Fed's Reverse Repo Facility, healthy bank reserves and strong foreign Treasury demand," Wu said. "Those buffers are now gone."

Unlike prior cycles, every new dollar raised this fall will come directly from active market liquidity, magnifying the transmission of stress into risk assets.

Wu argues that crypto markets, particularly stablecoins, will be the first to show signs of strain.

"In 2021, stablecoin supply expanded even as the TGA rose, reflecting the abundance of post-COVID liquidity," Wu noted.

"In 2023, stablecoin supply contracted by more than $5B and crypto stalled, showing how the drain hit digital dollar rails. In 2025, conditions are tighter still, making crypto the first place where funding stress could surface," he added.

Also Read: Retail Traders’ Stress Signals Could Form A ‘Retail VIX,’ Says Leverage.Trading Founder

Why It Matters: The risks are not uniform.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Bitcoin BTC/USD may prove more resilient, but Wu warns higher-beta tokens like Ethereum are more vulnerable in thin liquidity regimes.

"If stablecoin supply contracts during this refill, ETH and other risk-curve assets are likely to see disproportionately larger declines relative to BTC, unless they have offsetting structural inflows from ETFs or corporate treasuries," he explained.

But this cycle introduces a structural twist. Stablecoins themselves are becoming major buyers of Treasuries, a shift that could reshape both crypto and U.S. debt markets.

"Tether USDT/USD and Circle CRCL now hold over $120B in U.S. government debt, larger than many sovereigns," Wu said. "Treasury projects stablecoin demand for bills could rise to $1T by 2028, creating a feedback loop where digital dollar rails directly absorb U.S. issuance."

Wu outlines four phases of how the liquidity shock may play out: strength into late August, a sharp September drain as issuance front-loads, October–November fatigue with risk of stablecoin contraction, and a potential recovery as headwinds fade into December and January.

"The signal to watch is simple: stablecoin supply versus TGA balance," Wu said. "If stablecoins expand while the TGA climbs, crypto may absorb the shock better than past cycles. If supply contracts, the drain will transmit faster and more forcefully."

For now, Wu stresses that this is not an open-ended bearish story but a defined headwind that will shape capital flows through Q4. "The eventual completion may set the stage for the next rally. Until then, liquidity deserves more respect than headlines."

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113862.000.89%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
USDT/USD Logo
$USDTTether - United States dollar
$0.99990.01%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$136.120.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved